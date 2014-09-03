Take A Tour Of SLS Las Vegas, The Hottest New Hotel On The Strip

A new resort is burning up the Las Vegas Strip.

After a $US415 million renovation of the Sahara hotel, SLS Las Vegas debuted on August 23rd as the first major casino resort opening in Vegas in several years.

The enormous hotel has three separate towers with over 1,600 rooms, nine restaurants, three clubs, a spa with a salon, a 10,000-square-foot Fred Segal store, and a cabana-lined pool.

It celebrated its opening in the proper Vegas way, with over-the-top fireworks and A-list performances by the likes of Iggy Azalea and Lenny Kravitz.

“It’s exciting to see the old Sahara brought back to life,” an employee told the Las Vegas Review Journal. “It’s a totally different place.”

Rooms start at $US109 per night.

Welcome to SLS Las Vegas, the new $US415 million resort situated on the northern part of the Strip.

If the buildings look familiar, it's because it's on the site of the former Sahara hotel. SLS divided the buildings into three different towers: Lux, World, and Story.

The hotel officially opened on August 23rd.

SLS has a 60,000-square-foot casino floor with nearly 800 slot machines, and there's a separate area for high rollers.

Guests who make their reservations through VIP services check in at the private VIP lounge inside the hotel.

The rooms are sleek and spacious. In the LUX Tower, rooms are modern yet inspired by Classic French design.

While the rooms in the World Tower are thoroughly modern.

Here's what an elevator looks like inside the hotel.

There are nine different restaurants in the hotel, including 800 Degrees, a pizzeria with a wood-burning pizza oven that's so hot it bakes Neapolitan-style pizzas in just 60 seconds.

Master Sushi Chef Katsuya Uechi creates innovative sushi and robata plates in Katsuya.

And what is a Las Vegas hotel without a buffet? The SLS Buffet includes Mediterranean, Chinese, Japanese, Seafood dishes from Chef Luke Forzano.

For the restaurant, the designers went with a cabin-chic décor to create a 'casual and cozy atmosphere unlike anything on the Las Vegas Strip,' according to the hotel.

And of course, there are plenty of places to party. LiFE is a 20,000-square-foot mega club featuring a rooftop pool and live DJs.

While Foxtail has a more edgy atmosphere. It connects to the Foxtail Pool Club for day parties.

The hotel will also be home to The Sayers Club, a live music venue originally from Los Angeles.

And here is the luxurious outdoor pool with plenty of cabanas.

The opening night had wild performances.

Including one by 'Fancy' artist Iggy Azalea.

Lenny Kravitz also showed up. The singer designed a collection of high-end suites for the hotel with his company, Kravitz Design Inc.

