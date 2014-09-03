Take A Tour Of SLS Las Vegas, The Hottest New Hotel On The Strip

A new resort is burning up the Las Vegas Strip.
After a $US415 million renovation of the Sahara hotel, SLS Las Vegas debuted on August 23rd as the first major casino resort opening in Vegas in several years.
The enormous hotel has three separate towers with over 1,600 rooms, nine restaurants, three clubs, a spa with a salon, a 10,000-square-foot Fred Segal store, and a cabana-lined pool.
It celebrated its opening in the proper Vegas way, with over-the-top fireworks and A-list performances by the likes of Iggy Azalea and Lenny Kravitz.
“It’s exciting to see the old Sahara brought back to life,” an employee told the Las Vegas Review Journal. “It’s a totally different place.”
Rooms start at $US109 per night.
If the buildings look familiar, it's because it's on the site of the former Sahara hotel. SLS divided the buildings into three different towers: Lux, World, and Story.
SLS has a 60,000-square-foot casino floor with nearly 800 slot machines, and there's a separate area for high rollers.
Guests who make their reservations through VIP services check in at the private VIP lounge inside the hotel.
The rooms are sleek and spacious. In the LUX Tower, rooms are modern yet inspired by Classic French design.
There are nine different restaurants in the hotel, including 800 Degrees, a pizzeria with a wood-burning pizza oven that's so hot it bakes Neapolitan-style pizzas in just 60 seconds.
And what is a Las Vegas hotel without a buffet? The SLS Buffet includes Mediterranean, Chinese, Japanese, Seafood dishes from Chef Luke Forzano.
For the restaurant, the designers went with a cabin-chic décor to create a 'casual and cozy atmosphere unlike anything on the Las Vegas Strip,' according to the hotel.
And of course, there are plenty of places to party. LiFE is a 20,000-square-foot mega club featuring a rooftop pool and live DJs.
Lenny Kravitz also showed up. The singer designed a collection of high-end suites for the hotel with his company, Kravitz Design Inc.
