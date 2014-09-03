Take A Tour Of SLS Las Vegas, The Hottest New Hotel On The Strip

A new resort is burning up the Las Vegas Strip.

After a $US415 million renovation of the Sahara hotel, SLS Las Vegas debuted on August 23rd as the first major casino resort opening in Vegas in several years.

The enormous hotel has three separate towers with over 1,600 rooms, nine restaurants, three clubs, a spa with a salon, a 10,000-square-foot Fred Segal store, and a cabana-lined pool.

It celebrated its opening in the proper Vegas way, with over-the-top fireworks and A-list performances by the likes of Iggy Azalea and Lenny Kravitz.

“It’s exciting to see the old Sahara brought back to life,” an employee told the Las Vegas Review Journal. “It’s a totally different place.”

Rooms start at $US109 per night.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.