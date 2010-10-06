Dying Internet Explorer Dips Below 50% Global Market Share

Microsoft’s Internet Explorer had less than 50% of the global browser market for the first time in September, according to the latest report from StatCounter.



IE is still the dominant browser by a comfortable margin, with 49.87% of the market to Firefox’s 31.5%.

But the trend is very bleak for Microsoft’s browser. Just two years ago, according to the same data, IE had over two-thirds of the market.

Firefox, meanwhile, is still growing, but just barely. Google‘s Chrome browser, though still a distant third, is exploding, tripling its market share year-over-year to 11.54%.

