15 ways to slowly destroy your career

There are big mistakes that can instantly ruin your reputation at work or even get you fired. But more commonly, it’s the gradual accumulation of smaller offences that keeps employees from getting ahead in their careers.

Bad habits, such as giving curt responses to emails or keeping to yourself all day, could be hurting your reputation — whether you realise it or not.

Here are 15 bad behaviours that will slowly erode your credibility and cost you in the end:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.