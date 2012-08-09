CHART: Slowly But Surely, Fannie Mae Is Paying Back The Bailout

From Fannie Mae’s latest earnings comes an update on its financial relationship with the US government.



The big beige bars show the money that Fannie has taken form the Treasury.

They’ve been going down for a while, and in the last two quarters they’ve dropped to zero.

And the purple bars are repayments from Fannie to the Treasury. They’ve been growing for several quarters, and though at this pace it will take a while, Fannie is clearly on path to paying back the bailout.

Photo: Fannie Mae

