The 11 Slowest Growing Economies Of 2011

Think the euro crisis is over? We’re just getting started.PIIGS economies and others continue the long uphill climb in 2011, as austerity crushes growth. That’s why European countries make up four of the 11 lowest projected growth rates listed on Economy Watch.
Projected growth 2011: 1.2%
Last year's rate: 1.5%
GDP: $152 million
Background: Kiribati's economy used to rely on phosphate exports till it ran out of reserves in 1979. The money earned from the phosphates was used to create a fund which now contributes to government expenditure. With a per capita GDP of $1,522, Kiribati derives most of its revenue from foreign licenses for fishing and tourism.
Projected growth 2011: 1.159%
Last year's rate: 0.843%
GDP: $2,121 billion
Background: Italy has a per capita GDP of $33,828. Its industrial sector along with agriculture and tourism support the economy. The country's service sector is said to represent about 72.9% of its GDP. Italy is looking at an an 8.3% unemployment rate, Bloomberg reported.
Projected growth 2011: 0.999%
Last year's rate: 0.485%
GDP: $12 billion
Background: The sovereign state of Brunei Darussalam derives up to 50% of its GDP from oil and gas production. But Brunei has an oil-dependent economy and the government has cut back oil production to protect it's long-term interests which has slowed down GDP growth rates. In 2001 the government relaxed its policies to make foreign investment in the country more attractive. It has a per capita GDP of $28,340.
Projected growth 2011: 0.902%
Last year's rate: -0.41%
GDP: $1,425 billion
Background: Before the crisis Spain benefited largely from a real estate boom. Now it relies heavily on tourism and the automobile sector. With relatively conservative banking practices its financial sector was largely sheltered from the financial crisis, but it's unemployment rate has peaked at 20.7% since. It's per capita GDP of $29,875 remains strong.
Projected growth 2011: 0.804%
Last year's rate: -2.013%
GDP: $1 billion
Background: Half of Antigua and Barbuda's GDP comes from tourism. Exports of furniture and electronics also contribute to the per capita GDP of $12,784,. The country is now looking at a 30% unemployment rate according to Caribarena.com.
The two island nation was once touted as an attractive location for offshore banking but has lost credibility since Texan Allen Stanford's Stanford Financial Group began being investigated by the SEC.
Projected growth 2011: 0.653%
Last year's rate: 0.293%
GDP: $226 billion
Background: Portugal has a largely agricultural economy and relies heavily on fishing, oil, its service sector and its automotive and shipping industries. Portugal's bond market is set to receive a lowered rating by S&P and Moody's Investors Service according to Bloomberg. The country is also struggling with a huge government deficit. The Portuguese enjoy a per capita GDP of $21,030,
Projected growth 2011: 0.578%
Last year's rate: 2.682%
GDP: $52 billion
Background: Azerbaijan has a largely oil based economy. It's 445 km stretch of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Pipeline is expected to boost the economy by helping the country transport 1 million barrels of crude oil a day. The country has seen a decrease in agricultural production and an increase in livestock farming, according to Trend News Agency. It's per capita GDP of $5,764 remains low.
Projected growth 2011: 0.499%
Last year's rate: -0.999%
GDP: $565 million
Background: Saint Kitts and Nevis traditionally relied on the sugar industry for a large part of its national revenue. Tourism, exports and offshore banking now boost the economy. Bloomberg reported that Saint Kitts and Nevis came in third in worldwide rankings of countries based on public debt. The two island nation is notorious for its low tax rates and high borrowing. It has a per capita GDP of $10,206,
Projected growth 2011: 0.36%
Last year's rate: -2.633%
GDP: $301 billion
Background: Venezuela relies largely on gas and petroleum exports and the U.S. is its biggest export partner. The Wall Street Journal reported that Venezuela looked at increased debt financing to support its foreign exchange reserves. Its bond market however remains strong. Venezuela has a per capita GDP of $9,773.
Projected growth 2011: 0.034%
Last year's rate: 2.244%
GDP: $5 billion
Background: Zimbabwe's biggest exports include coffee, tobacco and soya. It's currency was devalued because the government artificially increased money supply by pumping currency into the market which caused hyperinflation. 2009 estimates put the country's unemployment rate at 95% and the per capita GDP at $475.
Projected growth 2011: -1.05%
Last year's rate: -2%
GDP: $325 billion
Background: Greece is heavily reliant on its agricultural sector but the tourism and shipping industry are the largest GDP contributors. It received a $148 billion bailout from the EU and the IMF earlier this year, and is looking at a 14.6% unemployment rate in 2011 according to Bloomberg. With a per capita GDP of $27,264 Greece is now struggling with reduced health care spending and increased taxes.
