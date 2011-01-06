The 11 Slowest Growing Economies Of 2011

Projected growth 2011: 0.804%

Last year's rate: -2.013%

GDP: $1 billion



Background: Half of Antigua and Barbuda's GDP comes from tourism. Exports of furniture and electronics also contribute to the per capita GDP of $12,784,. The country is now looking at a 30% unemployment rate according to Caribarena.com.

The two island nation was once touted as an attractive location for offshore banking but has lost credibility since Texan Allen Stanford's Stanford Financial Group began being investigated by the SEC.

Figures are based on EconomyWatch's Economic Indicators List.