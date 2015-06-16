The 10 slowest economies in the world

Maxim Shemetov/REUTERS Ukraine is facing a 7.5% plunge in GDP this year.

Some countries bounced back relatively quickly after the global financial crisis, but others aren’t doing so hot.

“Worryingly, the stalled recovery in some high-income economies and even some middle-income countries may be a symptom of deeper structural malaise,” Kaushik Basu, the World Bank’s chief economist and senior vice president, wrote. “What is critical is for nations to use this window to usher in fiscal and structural reforms, which can boost long-run growth and inclusive development.”

We compiled a list of 10 countries with the slowest projected annual growth rate, or CAGR, from 2014 through 2017 based on the forecasts from the World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects.

