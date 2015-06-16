The 10 slowest economies in the world

Some countries bounced back relatively quickly after the global financial crisis, but others aren’t doing so hot.
“Worryingly, the stalled recovery in some high-income economies and even some middle-income countries may be a symptom of deeper structural malaise,” Kaushik Basu, the World Bank’s chief economist and senior vice president, wrote. “What is critical is for nations to use this window to usher in fiscal and structural reforms, which can boost long-run growth and inclusive development.”
We compiled a list of 10 countries with the slowest projected annual growth rate, or CAGR, from 2014 through 2017 based on the forecasts from the World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects.
2015 GDP: -2.80%
2016 GDP: +2.80%
2017 GDP: +3.40%
2014-17 GDP CAGR: +0.90%
Economy: Yemen's energy-dependent economy was burned by 2014's oil crash, and the country is in the middle of a civil war.
'Yemen continues to face difficult long-term challenges, including declining water resources, high unemployment, severe food scarcity, and a high population growth rate,' according to the CIA Factbook.
2015 GDP: -1.30%
2016 GDP: +1.10%
2017 GDP: +2.00%
2014-17 GDP CAGR: +0.47%
Economy: Brazil's government attempted to pump up economic growth through targeted tax cuts for industry and incentives to fire up household consumption over the past few years. But the country's fiscal and current account balances have disintegrated. On top of that, the 2014 World Cup was a huge strain on the economy.
2015 GDP: -0.50%
2016 GDP: +1.50%
2017 GDP: +2.00%
2014-17 GDP CAGR: +0.29%
Economy: Serbia, whose GDP fell an estimated 1.8% in 2014, suffers from high unemployment and stagnant household incomes. However, structural reforms have been delayed since the global financial crisis.
Additionally, the former Yugoslav republic faces longer term challenges such as high levels of corruption, an ageing population, and an inefficient judicial system.
2015 GDP: -2.70%
2016 GDP: +0.70%
2017 GDP: +2.50%
2014-17 GDP CAGR: +0.26%
Economy: Russia's economy is largely dependent on energy, so the country struggled as oil prices dropped in 2014.
Although Moscow adjusted its budget to reflect the lower oil prices, it also increased military spending, which many economists believe will be problematic. Structural issues and heavy state inference in the private sector may also hurt the country.
2015 GDP: -0.60%
2016 GDP: +0.80%
2017 GDP: +1.40%
2014-17 GDP CAGR: +0.15%
Economy: Saint Lucia's tourism-dependent economy never fully recovered after tourism drastically slowed following the financial crisis. (Even airlines slashed the number of flights there.) Saint Lucia's heavy reliance on tourism makes it vulnerable to off seasons when the global economy slows.
2015 GDP: -3.50%
2016 GDP: -1.00%
2017 GDP: +1.00%
2014-17 GDP CAGR: -0.50%
Economy: Belarus' economy is heavily integrated with Russia's -- so as the Russian economy suffered in 2014, so, too, did Belarus'. Notably, Belarus seems to want to improve relations with Europe without turning away from Russia, meaning they're not approaching this from an 'either only Europe or only Russia' point of view.
2015 GDP: +0.50%
2016 GDP: +15.00%
2017 GDP: +10.90%
2014-17 GDP CAGR: -0.65%
Economy: Libya's GDP crashed in 2014, dropping by 24%. The country generates a huge amount of money from energy. However, the government failed to invest the revenues in a way that developed the economy.
Libya's economy has been extremely volatile since 2011's revolution. In 2014, GDP plunged by 24% after major protest disruptions at Libyan oil ports and around the country.
2015 GDP: -5.10%
2016 GDP: -1.00%
2017 GDP: +1.10%
2014-17 GDP CAGR: -2.28%
Economy: Venezuela also heavily relies on oil (which account for roughly 96% of export earnings, or around 12% of the GDP), so its economy got hit as oil plunged.
Additionally, 'government spending, minimum wage hikes, and improved access to domestic credit created an increase in consumption which combined with supply problems to cause higher inflation -- roughly 20% in 2012 and rising to more than 56% in 2013 and 60% in 2014,' according to the CIA Factbook.
2015 GDP: -7.50%
2016 GDP: +2.00%
2017 GDP: +3.00%
2014-17 GDP CAGR: -2.45%
Economy: Ukraine's economy was hit hard during the financial crisis, finally rebounded in 2010, and then imploded after Russia annexed Crimea. (GDP fell by 6.8% in 2014.)
Political corruption and inefficient reforms continue to hold back the country from moving forward.
