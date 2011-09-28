Slowdown? What Slowdown?

Daily State of the Markets

Wednesday Morning – September 28, 2011



Good morning. During normal times, if indeed there ever are such times in the stock market, it is often difficult to make sense of the market’s wiggles and giggles. One day the market can be up and the next down. Moves can start – and stop – on a dime or sometimes a single headline. But such is life in the game that is played out daily at the corner of Broad and Wall. Nobody ever said this business was easy!

It is also said that markets tend to “trade” on headlines and “trend” on fundamentals. Thus, if one can keep the major trend, or what I like to call, the environment, in mind, they have a decent shot at “getting it right” in terms of their overall risk management strategy. And it is for this reason that I spend an inordinate amount of time trying to determine the drivers behind market moves.

However, nowadays it is difficult to identify the trade from the trend as the machines trying to scalp fractions of a penny millions of times a minute account for more than 70% of the daily volume. Thus, there are times when the market displays no memory from one trade, trend, or even day, to the next.

The current market environment is a good example of this concept. If you have a moment, think back to the last couple of “trends” the market has seen. Let’s go back – way back – to two weeks ago. If my memory serves (truly a question mark at times, I’m told), the stock market enjoyed a rare five-for-five week in which the major indices advanced each and every session and the venerable DJIA put up a solid 500+ point gain. The reason behind the move was simple: the data showed that the U.S. was NOT in a recession. Thus, it was easy to conclude that the economic outlook was the driver of the indices.

Now let’s fast-forward the tape to last week when the market gave back all of the five-for-five gains and then some as the Dow shed 775 points through Thursday. Why the sudden and relatively severe dance to the downside, you ask? Oh, that’s right; some reliable economic data (PMI’s) showed that economic activity was slowing in China and Europe. And given that most companies are global these days, a slowing global economy is not exactly what the doctor ordered for future earnings. Thus, once again, it appears that it was the macroeconomic outlook that drove the market.

So, let’s see… We had five straight up days based on good economic data followed by four scary down days sponsored by weak economic data. So naturally, what would we expect next? More movement in response to new economic inputs? Nah, that would be too easy. How about three straight up days based on rumours (which, of course, have been denied) of a grand solution that is in the works for the Eurozone debt crisis? Thus, it appears that the global macro picture is now, well, out of the picture.

Never mind that fact that the last grand solution (the expansion of the EFSF), which was approved on July 21, hasn’t even been voted on yet. Never mind the fact that the leveraging of the EFSF (a big part of the new grand plan) appears to be deemed unconstitutional by Germany or that Angela Merkel is having a tough enough time getting the old, new grand plan passed. Never mind that up to 7 of the 17 countries appear to be balking at the terms of the latest and greatest bailout of Greece. Never mind the fact that all seventeen countries will have to first agree to and then vote on any new grand plan. Never mind the fact that it could take months for all of the above to occur. And never mind the fact that the crummy economic environment hasn’t changed a bit.

My guess is that the boyz and their computer toys might be guilty of being a tad over anxious to catch (or even create) the absolute bottom of this move and this explains the A.D.D.-style change in focus. And if the grand solution comes to fruition, I’m guessing stocks could run a ways. But at the end of the day (or the next move to the top of the trading range), traders may return to the question of the economic outlook. And all we can hope for is that the data will cause us to say, “Slowdown? What slowdown?”

Turning to this morning… With Finland passing the new EFSF agreement, it’s one down, sixteen more votes to go. Also in the news, the troika’s analysts return to Greece tomorrow to determine if the country has met its obligations needed to get the next tranche of aid. European markets are mixed and the futures in the U.S. are once again pointing higher. And why not, the end of the quarter is almost here.

On the Economic front… The Commerce Department reported that Durable Goods orders declined by -0.1% during the month, which was below the consensus expectations for an increase of +0.1%. When you strip out the volatile orders for transportation, orders fell by -0.1%, which was above the consensus for -0.2%. The July reading was revised lower to +0.7%.

Thought for the day… Never forget that the first rule of life, medicine, and money management is to do no harm…

Pre-Game Indicators

Here are the Pre-Market indicators we review each morning before the opening bell…

Major Foreign Markets: Australia: +0.84% Shanghai: -0.96% Hong Kong: -0.66% Japan: +0.02% France: -0.02% Germany: +0.49% Italy: -0.08% Spain: -0.10% London: -0.40%

Australia: +0.84%

Shanghai: -0.96%

Hong Kong: -0.66%

Japan: +0.02%

France: -0.02%

Germany: +0.49%

Italy: -0.08%

Spain: -0.10%

London: -0.40%

Crude Oil Futures: -$0.78 to $83.67

Gold: -$0.20 to $1652.30

Dollar: higher against the Yen, lower vs. Euro and Pound

10-Year Bond Yield: Currently trading at 1.985%

Stock Futures Ahead of Open in U.S. (relative to fair value): S&P 500: +6.52 Dow Jones Industrial Average: +62 NASDAQ Composite: +13.4

S&P 500: +6.52

Dow Jones Industrial Average: +62

NASDAQ Composite: +13.4

Wall Street Research Summary

Upgrades:

Leap Wireless (LEAP) – Bernstein

Ivanhoe Mines (IVN) – BMO Capital

Smithfield Foods (SFD) – BMO Capital

Auxilium Pharmaceuticals (AUXL) – Citi

Apple (AAPL) – Estimates increased at Jefferies

Meadwestvaco (MWV) – JPMorgan

Neogen (NEOG) – Stephens

Jabil Circuit (JBL) – Estimates and target increased at UBS

Masco (MAS) – UBS

Downgrades:

Teekay Tankers (TNK) – BofA/Merrill

Sunoco (SUN) – Target cut at Barclays

MetroPCS Communications (PCS) – Target cut at Bernstein

Ralph Lauren (RL) – Citi

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) – Citi

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) – Citi

Mead Johnson Nutrition (MJN) – Citi

New York Community Bancorp (NYB) – Susquehanna

Long positions in stocks mentioned: AAPL, MJN

For more of Mr. Moenning’s thoughts and research, visit StateoftheMarkets.com

The opinions and forecasts expressed herein are those of Mr. David Moenning and may not actually come to pass. Mr. Moenning’s opinions and viewpoints regarding the future of the markets should not be construed as recommendations. The analysis and information in this report and on our website is for informational purposes only. No part of the material presented in this report or on our websites is intended as an investment recommendation or investment advice. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed nor any Portfolio constitutes a solicitation to purchase or sell securities or any investment program. The opinions and forecasts expressed are those of the editors of StateoftheMarkets.com and may not actually come to pass. The opinions and viewpoints regarding the future of the markets should not be construed as recommendations of any specific security nor specific investment advice. Stocks should always consult an investment professional before making any investment.

Any investment decisions must in all cases be made by the reader or by his or her investment adviser. Do NOT ever purchase any security without doing sufficient research. There is no guarantee that the investment objectives outlined will actually come to pass. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Neither the editor, employees, nor any of their affiliates shall have any liability for any loss sustained by anyone who has relied on the information provided.

The analysis provided is based on both technical and fundamental research and is provided “as is” without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

The information contained in this report is provided by Ridge Publishing Co. Inc. (Ridge). One of the principals of Ridge, Mr. David Moenning, is also President and majority shareholder of Heritage Capital Management, Inc. (HCM) a Chicago-based money management firm. HCM is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser. HCM also serves as a sub-advisor to other investment advisory firms. Ridge is a publisher and has not registered as an investment adviser. Neither HCM nor Ridge is registered as a broker-dealer.

Employees and affiliates of HCM and Ridge may at times have positions in the securities referred to and may make purchases or sales of these securities while publications are in circulation. Editors will indicate whether they or HCM has a position in stocks or other securities mentioned in any publication. The disclosures will be accurate as of the time of publication and may change thereafter without notice.

Investments in equities carry an inherent element of risk including the potential for significant loss of principal. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

