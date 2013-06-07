Amazing Slo-Mo Video Of Tony Parker's Game-Winning Shot

Tony Parker made an unbelievable shot with 5 seconds left and the shot clock expiring to beat the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.



The play looked like a total disaster up until the moment the ball fell through the hoop.

Parker lost the ball multiple times, stumbled to the ground, and pump faked twice before getting off the shot.

The NBA just posted this “phantom cam” slow-motion video of the shot. We’ve always been suckers for these awesome videos, but this was is particularly cool.

Parker is totally out of control and falling all over the place, and then collects himself all of a sudden. Fantastic:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.