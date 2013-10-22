This Slow Motion Video Of Beautiful People Getting Hit In The Face With Water Balloons Is Absurdly Captivating

In order to show off the refreshing nature of the soft drink Sprite this past summer, advertising agency BBR Saatchi & Saatchi decided to let visitors to Israeli beaches “refresh” themselves by being pelted with water balloons.

The agency then used a slow motion camera to capture the water balloons exploding on people’s bodies and faces, making for some pretty awesome visuals. It also doesn’t hurt that all the men and women BBR and Sprite chose to highlight are young, tan, and in great shape.

