Slow-Motion GIF Shows What Happens To Tiger Woods' Golf Ball At Impact

Below is a look at Tiger Woods’ tee shot at the second hole during the third round of the U.S. Open. This clip was captured using NBC’s “Hyper-mo” which records at 62,000 frames per second.



The level of detail is incredible. You can see just how much the ball compacts at when it is struck by the face of Tiger’s driver. And it is amazing to see just how close Tiger’s club comes to the grass and yet it does not appear to touch more than a few blades…

