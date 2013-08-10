Slow-Motion GIF Shows What Happens To Grass When A Pro Golfer Takes A Big Divot

One of the greatest additions to sports broadcasting in the past year has been the increased use of slow-motion footage shot at thousands of frames per second.

These clips give the viewers a level of detail that give us a better understanding of what exactly is going on during moments that are too fast to break down with the naked eye.

The latest is this clip produced by TNT during the PGA Championship, showing a wedge shot by Robert Garrigus, who is currently tied for the lead at 7-under…

