Slow-Motion GIF Shows What A Tennis Ball Goes Through At Impact

Not enough good things can be said about the camerawork at the French Open. The latest is a slow-motion shot of a spinning tennis ball at impact with Rafael Nadal’s racket.



Just before being struck, you can see the fur on the ball clinging to the skin. And after contact, you can even see a cloud of fur was left at the point of impact.

Absolutely mesmerizing…

