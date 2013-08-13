This Slow-Motion GIF Is A Disturbing Look At What A Pitcher's Elbow Goes Through

During Sunday night’s broadcast, ESPN showed a slow-motion view of Clayton Kershaw’s delivery. What stood out to us was the violent movements of the elbow which appears to nearly dislocate as the arm snaps forward.

Keep in mind that at normal speed, this movement produces enough force to propel a ball up to 95 miles per hour and is repeated up to 120 times per game. The pitcher then has just four days to recover and do it again. It’s amazing there are not more injuries.

Many people complain about the wimp-ification of baseball through the use of pitch counts and the 5-man rotation. But how many pitchers in the 40s, 50s, and 60s never had a chance to be great because they did this too much and too often early in their career?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.