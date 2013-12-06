Slow-Mo GoPro Video Of Cliff Jump Gone Wrong Is Nothing Short Of Insane

Base jumping doesn’t always work out for the best.

Like most extreme sports, there’s an incalculable amount of ways things can go wrong.

Also like most extreme sports, base jumpers love to video their exploits with GoPro cameras.

Here, we see a base jump gone horribly wrong.

On his Vimeo channel (where the video was originally posted), user Subterminallyill lists the injuries as “Compression Fracture of the T12 Vertebra, 5 stitches to the eye, 6 stitches to the chin, severely sprained Back, wrist and hand. multiple bruised areas.”

Watch:

