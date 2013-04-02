Super-Slow Motion Video Of Chris Bosh Celebrating His Game Winner Is Oddly Mesmerizing

Chris Bosh sunk a game-winning three in the final seconds of the Heat’s game against the Spurs last night and unleashed a Bosh-face full celebration.
The NBA’s Phantom camera captured the Bosh’s celebration in super slow-motion. Deadspin is not a fan, but we think it’s absolutely mesmerizing.
And for your entertainment, another example of Bosh face:
ESPN
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.