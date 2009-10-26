The U.S. Virtual Goods Market Is FINALLY Catching Up

The U.S. is lagging behind in the virtual goods market, but it is slowly catching up.



Take a look at Facebook games-maker Zynga, for example. We’ve heard rumours its 2009 revenues will end close to $250 million.

Mitch Davis, CEO of Live Gamer, thinks free-to-play online gaming is on the rise in North America and Europe as more titles are producing an overall great gaming experience.

As more social gamers appear on the web, the market for virtual goods will expand vastly.



