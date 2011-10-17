New Sprint iPhone Owners Are Reporting Pitiful Data Speeds

Photo: Robert Thomson via Flickr

Some Sprint customers have been reporting slow data speeds on their new iPhones since Friday.MacRumors points to this thread on Sprint’s own forums. It’s full of anecdotal evidence of slow data speeds on Sprint when using the iPhone. A lot of the speeds reported are downright pitiful.



In some cases, other smartphones are able to achieve normal data speeds on Sprint from the same location, even though the iPhone can’t.

On the other hand, other Sprint customers say data speeds are crawling on all devices, not just iPhones.

While the slow speeds don’t appear to be affecting all Sprint customers, it seems like there are enough complaints floating around out there to raise a bit of alarm.

Even more evidence: Gizmodo did a very unscientific, crowdsourced speed test of several iPhone 4Ss on all three carriers. Sprint appears to be the slowest.

Are you experiencing slow data speeds with your Sprint iPhone? Let us know in the comments!

