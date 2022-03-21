10 delicious and easy spring meals you can make in a slow cooker

- Slow cookers are usually associated with stews, pot roasts, and other winter comfort foods.
- However, you can also make delicious spring recipes using a slow cooker or Crock-Pot.
- From cookout-ready sliders to potato salad, these slow-cooker recipes are perfect for spring.
For this Mediterranean chicken dish, add lightly browned chicken breasts into your slow cooker along with Kalamata olives, chopped roasted red peppers, and chopped red onion.
After the ingredients are added to the slow cooker, pour in the garlic, vinegar, and honey mixture outlined in the recipe and cook for four hours on low.
Add seasoned chicken breasts to the slow cooker and cover with your preferred Buffalo sauce. Then add a splash of ranch dressing and a cube of butter and toss your chicken breasts in the mixture to coat fully, and cook until the chicken is shreddable.
Whether you want to make Buffalo chicken sliders, salads, or tacos, the options are endless.
To take the dish to the next level, top your meat with barbecue sauce and slaw before sandwiching it between two fluffy brioche buns or potato rolls.
“Ribs do really well in the slow cooker, and you can always stick them under the broiler in the end to crisp them up,” Kim Laidlaw, the author of multiple cookbooks, told Insider.
Mix the dressing for your potato salad as you normally would, such as mayonnaise, dill, whole-grain mustard, and a splash of red-wine vinegar. You can also opt for a German-style potato salad by skipping the mayonnaise and using a mustard-based dressing and bacon.
Hugh Acheson, a “Top Chef” judge, Iron Chef Canada competitor, and the author of “The Chef and the Slow Cooker,” previously told Insider that lentil soup is one of his go-to winter comfort meals, but his simple dish can also easily transition to the spring.
