I made 3 fall recipes in a Crock-Pot and they were the most delicious slow-cooker meals I’ve ever made

With the fall season in full swing, I decided to try my hand at making three fall-inspired recipes in my Crock-Pot. I’ve made many recipes in a slow cooker before. Erin McDowell/Insider I know firsthand that on a chilly work night, there’s nothing better than prepping ahead of time and waltzing into the kitchen at dinner time to find your meal is ready to eat. Not only do slow cookers make cooking at home easy, but you can also make delicious, comforting meals that you’ll want to make time and time again. For this week, I decided to try my hand at making three warming, satisfying recipes that seemed perfect for fall: beef stew, chicken and potato corn chowder, and creamy garlic pork chops.

The first fall recipe I made was beef stew. The beef for the stew. Erin McDowell/Insider To make Martha Stewart’s hearty beef stew, which can be made either on the stove or in a slow cooker , you’ll only need a few basic ingredients. The recipe calls for beef chuck cut into 1-inch pieces, all-purpose flour to toss the beef in, baby potatoes, two cans of diced tomatoes with green chiles, frozen peas and carrots, and seasonings.

The first step to making the stew is to toss your beef into the slow cooker and add the flour. The beef chuck cubes in the slow cooker tossed with flour. Erin McDowell/Insider For added convenience, many grocery stores sell beef chuck already trimmed and cut into cubes for stews. This was what I went with, and it turned out great.

Next, add in all the other ingredients, including the tomatoes, peas, and carrots. The beef chuck cubes in the slow cooker with the peas and carrots. Erin McDowell/Insider Give the pot a stir to evenly distribute the tomato sauce and vegetables with the meat.

This really is a set-and-forget-it slow-cooker meal. The ingredients for the beef stew in the slow cooker. Erin McDowell/Insider Except for halving the potatoes and thawing the frozen peas and carrots, all you really have to do is add everything to the slow cooker and leave it alone.

The stew cooks for five hours on high, so be sure to set a timer if your slow cooker shuts off at the six-hour mark as mine does. You definitely don’t want to overcook the stew, or it could dry the meat out. However, you also want to allow plenty of time for the meat to get nice and tender.

By the time dinner rolled around, I had a heavenly smelling kitchen and a pot of hearty stew waiting for me. The finished beef stew in the slow cooker. Erin McDowell/Insider Not only was this dish relatively inexpensive to make — I only spent about $US20 ($AU27) on all of the ingredients I didn’t already have in my pantry — but it was the perfect fall meal.

The meat was super tender, while the potatoes made the dish more filling. I ended up saving the leftovers for another day. The finished beef stew in a bowl. Erin McDowell/Insider I also enjoyed the slight kick and taste of the tomatoes and green chili. The stewing liquid itself had a ton of meaty, savory flavor, and it was a perfect consistency. Not only was this dish easy and inexpensive to make, but it’s also something I could replicate without even looking at the recipe for more than a couple of seconds. All in all, I would definitely make this easy stew again. You can find the recipe in “Martha Stewart’s Slow Cooker” and online here.

The second recipe I made was a creamy chicken, potato, and corn chowder. Chopped potatoes. Erin McDowell/Insider I love warming up with a warm bowl of soup , stew, or chowder in the fall and winter.

The recipe calls for red potatoes, halved or quartered depending on the size. I cut up potatoes and placed them in the slow cooker. Erin McDowell/Insider My potatoes were on the larger side, so I washed and quartered them and placed them in the slow cooker. The best part about using baby or red potatoes is that no peeling is required, making for even less prep work.

I then sprinkled the potatoes with flour and gave the pot a stir. Potatoes with flour in the slow cooker. Erin McDowell/Insider The flour helps to make the chowder slightly thicker in consistency.

I then added in most of the other ingredients, including chicken broth, two and a half cans of canned corn, thyme, dried basil, and onion powder. The corn chowder in the slow cooker. Erin McDowell/Insider I then seasoned the pot with salt and pepper.

The chowder cooks on high for three hours, or until the potatoes are tender. The corn chowder in the slow cooker with the lid on. Erin McDowell/Insider I found that my chowder was done after three hours.

While the chowder was cooking, I prepared the shredded chicken I would add towards the end. Chicken breasts poaching in a pot on the stove. Erin McDowell/Insider I poached two large chicken breasts in a pot of water on the stove. This only took about ten minutes to do. Afterward, I shredded the chicken breasts using two forks and placed my shredded chicken in a plastic container in the fridge.

Once the chowder was about 10 minutes away from being done, I added in the heavy cream, milk, shredded chicken, and shredded cheddar cheese. The finished corn chowder with potatoes. Erin McDowell/Insider After about 10 minutes, the cheddar should be completely melted and the chicken should be warm.

While the chowder was finishing up, I fried some bacon to add on top. Bacon strips in a black cast-iron pan. Erin McDowell/Insider I chose Applegate uncured Sunday bacon, but you can use any higher-quality bacon.

I allowed the bacon to get super crispy. Chopped bacon bits. Erin McDowell/Insider After a few minutes, I cut up the bacon and arranged it on a paper towel for my roommates and me to serve ourselves.

The finished corn chowder was a perfect cozy fall meal. The finished corn chowder. Erin McDowell/Insider The corn and potatoes reminded me of an autumn harvest, while the broth was just creamy enough without being super heavy. This was one of the lightest chowders I’ve ever eaten, which meant I didn’t feel guilty in the slightest about going back for seconds … and thirds. You can find the recipe by Delish here.

The final recipe I made was also the richest. Diced potatoes in a slow cooker. Erin McDowell/Insider To make Eatwell101’s recipe for creamy garlic pork chops and potatoes, you’ll start by chopping baby yellow potatoes or peeling and chopping large yellow potatoes. I always opt for baby potatoes when I can because I like the texture of the potato skin. Plus, it saves me time when I don’t need to peel them.

After placing chopped potatoes into the slow cooker, I sprinkled them with a bit of pepper. Diced potatoes in a slow cooker. Erin McDowell/Insider At this point, I also like to start preheating the slow cooker to save a little on time. To do this, I usually turn it on high before I’ve added all my other ingredients.

The next step is to make the creamy garlic sauce to pour over the entire thing. Garlic sautéing in a pot. Erin McDowell/Insider I started by sautéing six cloves of minced garlic until it became fragrant, but not browned. One tip to avoid burning your garlic is to add a tablespoon of water along with the oil into the pot with your garlic.

The sauce calls for grated Parmesan cheese, heavy cream, cream cheese, and chicken broth. The cheese sauce on the stove. Erin McDowell/Insider The first ingredients added to the sauce are the heavy cream, cream cheese, and chicken broth. After about 10 minutes, the sauce should thicken, after which it’s time to add the Parmesan cheese. Then, I set the stove to simmer and allowed the sauce to stay warm while I finished prepping the rest of the meal.

Next, I prepared my five pork chops. Pork chops on a paper towel. Erin McDowell/Insider To do this, I lightly dried them with a paper towel to ensure a good sear and seasoned them with kosher salt.

I placed the pork chops in a hot cast-iron pan with a tablespoon of olive oil and seared them on both sides. The pork chops searing in a cast-iron pan. Erin McDowell/Insider After the edges of the pork chops were browned, I flipped them over and repeated on the other side for just a few minutes.

Next I added them to the slow cooker directly on top of the potatoes. The pork chops and potatoes in the slow cooker. Erin McDowell/Insider Pork can be a difficult meat to cook without drying it out, so I was excited to see how this method would turn out.

I then chopped and sautéd my vegetables. This recipe calls for a sliced medium-size onion and two cups of sliced mushrooms. Sautéed mushrooms and onions. Erin McDowell/Insider I sautéed the onion and mushrooms in the same pan as the pork chops, being sure to scrape up the bits of pork fat and combining it with the vegetables.

This recipe definitely required more prep work and actual cooking than the other recipes I tried. The slow cooker pork chops after adding in the mushrooms and onions. Erin McDowell/Insider After about half an hour of cooking, I still wasn’t ready to walk away from my slow cooker. When the onions and mushrooms were soft and slightly browned, I added them to the slow cooker on top of the pork chops and potatoes.

By this time, the sauce had thickened and was ready to be added to the slow cooker. The cheese sauce on the stove. Erin McDowell/Insider The sauce should be thick enough to stick to a spoon while still being easy to pour across the entire slow cooker.

My sauce was a tad on the thicker side, but I figured it would still be delicious in the end. The slow cooker pork chops after adding in the cream sauce. Erin McDowell/Insider The recipe recommends getting as much sauce on top of the pork chops, mushrooms, and onions and less on the bottom of the slow cooker. Finally, I was ready to put the lid on the slow cooker and allow it to finish cooking.

After three hours on high, my pork chops were ready to eat. The finished slow cooker pork chops. Erin McDowell/Insider The entire dish smelled heavenly — I couldn’t wait to fill a bowl with the pork chops, potatoes, and delicious creamy sauce.