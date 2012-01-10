Slovenia's Mainstream Media Is About To Go Behind A Giant Online Paywall

Photo: Luigi Rosa via Flickr

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovenia is following Slovakia in a project for media to earn revenue by charging a single fee for access to their online sites.In May, all major Slovak newspapers and others went behind one common pay wall and offered unlimited access to areas considered exclusive in a project known as Piano, for a single fee of euro2.90 ($3.71) a month.



The Slovak Piano Media company, which is in charge of the project says it has been a success. It is planning to expand to at least three other countries this year. The 2011 figures have not been made available.

Piano Media said in a statement Monday a trial period in Slovenia will start Jan. 16, with the participation of eight major publishers, including the biggest daily paper, Delo. Users will be asked to pay euro4.89 ($6.25) a month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.