Slovenia Approves EFSF Expansion

The Slovenian parliament just approved an expansion of the European Financial Stability Facility, according to Forbes.



That’s the first approval in a week of hurdles for the EFSF package, with Germany, Austria, and Finland set to vote on the bill this week.

If passed by all 17 eurozone parliaments, the fund will be $594 billion strong and capable of buying bonds to bolster countries struggling with sovereign debt.

The vote in Slovenia should provide a sigh of relief to those following the financial crisis in Europe. Just last week, the government of Borut Pohur collapsed, threatening the vote.

Slovenia will contribute about $5 billion to the fund.

