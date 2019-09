Fireworks time in Europe.



Slovakia just approved the bailout fund.

This was the country’s second vote on the matter, and it was widely expected.

The deal was: The opposition agreed to vote for the expansion of the bailout fund in exchange for new elections.

Photo: Tinou Bao via Flickr

