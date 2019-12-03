A sloth crossing the road and monkeys munching on McDonald's are some of the year's best nature photos

Andrew Whitworth/British Ecological Society ‘Why did the sloth cross the road?’ by Andrew Whitworth.

Wild animals exhibiting rather human-like traits are among the prize-winning pictures in the British Ecological Society‘s annual photography competition.

Images from around the world include frogs, lions, monkeys, sloths, and more.

The winning images will be shown at the Society’s annual conference in Belfast from December 10 to 13, then at the Ulster Museum in February 2020.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Animals – they’re just like us, according to the winning and highly commended pictures from the British Ecological Society‘s annual photography competition which show them doing surprisingly human-like things.

“Capturing Ecology,” as the photography competition is known, features 15 prize-winning images capturing nature in all its glory around the world, and 15 highly commended runners-up.

The winning images will be exhibited at the Society’s annual conference in Belfast from December 10 to 13. They will also be displayed at a free exhibition at Ulster Museum beginning February 11, 2020.

Here are the prize-winning images and runners-up.

Overall winner: “Red night” by Roberto García Roa

Roberto García Roa/British Ecological Society ‘Red night’ by Roberto García Roa.

Overall Runner Up: “Autumn texture” by Mikhail Kapychka

Mikhail Kapychka/British Ecological Society ‘Autumn texture’ by Mikhail Kapychka

Overall student winner: “Flames in fumes” by Nilanjan Chatterjee

Nilanjan Chatterjee/British Ecological Society ‘Flames in flumes’ by Nilanjan Chatterjee.

Individuals and Populations category winner: “Sleeping still” by Felix Fornoff

Felix Fornoff/British Ecological Society ‘Sleeping still’ by Felix Fornoff.

Individuals and Populations student winner: “Watchful” by Khristian V. Valencia

Khristian V. Valencia/British Ecological Society ‘Watchful’ by Khristian V. Valencia.

Dynamic Ecosystems category winner: “Small warrior” by Roberto García Roa

Roberto García Roa/British Ecological Society ‘Small warrior’ by Roberto García Roa.

Dynamic Ecosystems student winner: “Are you seeing the same as me?” by Pablo Javier Merlo

Pablo Javier Merlo/British Ecological Society ‘Are you seeing the same as me?’ by Pablo Javier Merlo.

Up Close and Personal category winner: “Fluorescence” by Roberto García Roa

Roberto García Roa/British Ecological Society ‘Fluorescence’ by Roberto García Roa.

Up Close and Personal student winner: “Harlequin” by Khristian V. Valencia

Khristian V. Valencia/British Ecological Society ‘Harlequin’ by Khristian V. Valencia.

People and Nature category winner: “Why did the sloth cross the road?” by Andrew Whitworth

Andrew Whitworth/British Ecological Society ‘Why did the sloth cross the road?’ by Andrew Whitworth.

People and nature student winner: “Thawing away” by Gergana Daskalova

Gergana Daskalova/British Ecological Society ‘Thawing away’ by Gergana Daskalova.

Ecology in Action category winner: “The Rhino’s Annual Haircut” by Molly Penny

Molly Penny/British Ecological Society ‘The Rhino’s Annual Haircut’ by Molly Penny.

Ecology in Action student winner: “Capturing tundra vegetation change” by Gergana Daskalova

Gergana Daskalova/British Ecological Society ‘Capturing tundra vegetation change’ by Gergana Daskalova.

The Art of Ecology category winner: “For the love of flamingos” by Peter Hudson

Peter Hudson/British Ecological Society ‘For the love of flamingos’ by Peter Hudson.

The Art of Ecology student winner: “Teeny tiny world” by Sanne Govaert

Sanne Govaert/British Ecological Society ‘Teeny tiny world’ by Sanne Govaert.

Dynamic Ecosystems highly commended: “Battle in the undergrowth” by Ben Goodheart

Ben Goodheart/British Ecological Society ‘Battle in the undergrowth’ by Ben Goodheart.

Dynamic Ecosystems highly commended: “Iceland’s lady” by Hannah Westhenry

Hannah Westhenry/British Ecological Society ‘Iceland’s lady’ by Hannah Westhenry.

Up Close and Personal highly commended: “A stab in the dark” by Ed Hall

Ed Hall/British Ecological Society ‘A stab in the dark’ by Ed Hall

Up Close and Personal highly commended: “A glass frog blending in” by Emilie Ellis

Emilie Ellis/British Ecological Society ‘A glass frog blending in’ by Emilie Ellis.

The Art of Ecology highly commended: “Movement or not” by Roberto García Roa

Roberto García Roa/British Ecological Society ‘Movement or not’ by Roberto García Roa.

The Art of Ecology highly commended: “Misty crater lake” by Tessa Driessen

Tessa Driessen/British Ecological Society ‘Misty crater lake’ by Tessa Driessen.

The Art of Ecology highly commended: “Green life” by Veronica Nava

Veronica Nava/British Ecological Society ‘Green life’ by Veronica Nava

People and Nature highly commended: “A side of fries” by Nigel Taylor

Nigel Taylor/British Ecological Society ‘A side of fries’ by Nigel Taylor.

People and Nature highly commended: “I don’t think I will need those fishing lines to catch my food” by Andrea Parisi

Andrea Parisi/British Ecological Society ‘I don’t think I will need those fishing lines to catch my food’ by Andrea Parisi.

People and Nature highly commended: “One peregrine to eat them all” by Gergana Daskalova

Gergana Daskalova/British Ecological Society ‘One peregrine to eat them all’ by Gergana Daskalova.

Individuals and Populations highly commended: “Bringing up bee remains” by Peter Hudson

Peter Hudson/British Ecological Society ‘Bringing up bee remains’ by Peter Hudson.

Individuals and Populations highly commended: “Cooperation” by Roberto García Roa

Roberto García Roa/British Ecological Society ‘Cooperation’ by Roberto García Roa.

Individuals and Populations highly commended: “Sleeping beauty” by Katherine Mullin

Katherine Mullin/British Ecological Society ‘Sleeping beauty’ by Katherine Mullin.

Individuals and Populations highly commended: “Bringing the bacon home” by Peter Hudson

Peter Hudson/British Ecological Society ‘Bringing the bacon home’ by Peter Hudson.

Individuals and Populations highly commended: “Do I know you?” by Ellie Kent

Ellie Kent/British Ecological Society ‘Do I know you?’ by Ellie Kent

Read more:

This very good dog in Arizona will be a puppy for life due to a rare condition

A Komodo dragon hit the beach wearing a turtle as a hat, and there’s video evidence

A monkey with a face like a human has been single for 19 years, but zookeepers say it’s because he’s a bit of a jerk

An awkwardly timed photo of an adorable lion cub is the funniest animal photo of 2019

Wild turkeys are terrorizing the town of Tom’s River, New Jersey, by pecking at roofs, breaking windows, and attacking residents

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.