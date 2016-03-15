The Internet is going nuts over these pictures comparing animals to baked goods

Matt Rosoff

There’s this weird meme that keeps popping up on Twitter where a bunch of pictures of bread products are placed next to pictures of animals that look like them.

NPR reports that the meme was created by Karen Zack, who tweets under the name @teenybiscuit.

The first one we saw, “muffin or chihuahua?” seems to have been created by Zack:

She’s also behind “puppy or bagel?” 

 And “shiba or marshmallow?”

 But now the meme has apparently taken on its own life. Here’s the latest we’ve seen, sloth or pain au chocolat?

(Note from our resident Francophile: most pain au chocolat has only two tubes of filling, so finding pastries with three is impressive.)

There are more, too. Somebody’s compiled them all together on Imgur as “Deep Learning Training Set,” suggesting that these kinds of pictures could be used to train computers how to see objects.

