This Sloth Expertly Lip-Synchs Whitney Houston's 'I Will Always Love You'

Kristen Bell may be terrified of sloths, but there’s nothing to fear when it comes to this sloth who can expertly lip-synch. Or yawn, whatever.

Matthew Paquette posted a Vine video of the sloth singing Whitney Houston’s hit 1992 song, “I Will Always Love You” — and it’s only a matter of time before this little guy scores a Hollywood agent.

As you can imagine, the lip-synching sloth is already a viral video star:

