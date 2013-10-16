This Sloth Expertly Lip-Synchs Whitney Houston's 'I Will Always Love You'

Aly Weisman

Kristen Bell may be terrified of sloths, but there’s nothing to fear when it comes to this sloth who can expertly lip-synch. Or yawn, whatever.

Matthew Paquette posted a Vine video of the sloth singing Whitney Houston’s hit 1992 song, “I Will Always Love You” — and it’s only a matter of time before this little guy scores a Hollywood agent.

As you can imagine, the lip-synching sloth is already a viral video star:

