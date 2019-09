<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Winter Olympics superstar Shaun White just pulled out of the slopestyle competition at the Sochi Olympics. The discipline is an intense, brand-new addition to the winter games. Check out what going down a slopestyle course is like.

