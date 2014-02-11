Skier Taken Off On A Stretcher After Brutal Crash On Sochi's 'Sketchy' Slopestyle Course

Canadian freestyle skier Yuki Tsubota crashed and had to be carried from the Rosa Khutor course on a stretcher during the women’s slopestyle on Tuesday.

The slopestyle course has been a source of criticism throughout the Olympics. Snowboarders called it “sketchy” and dangerous” in training, with “obnoxiously tall” kickers that push it over the edge. Shaun White dropped out of the event of safety concerns. We’ve seen a number of snowboarders take hard falls in competition, and now a skier has as well.

During her final run in the skiing slopestyle finals, Tsubota didn’t get enough length on her last jump, and landed on the “knuckle” — the flat part of the hill right above the landing area.

She hit feet-first, one of her skis popped off, and it appeared that her knee hit her in the face, knocking off her goggles.

She is being examined for a broken jaw, the Canadian ski federation told Will Graves of the Associated Press.

The crash (via BBC):

Safety personnel immediately rushed to her side:

The moment right after the fall:

The medical team got her off the mountain quickly:

Awful:

