Slopestyle has been the talk of the Olympics since Shaun White dropped out at the last minute, calling the course too dangerous.

Well, that didn’t hurt the U.S. because the Americans have taken home the very first gold medal of the Olympics.

In a huge upset, Sage Kotsenburg came in first place in Slopestyle:

Go Sage!

