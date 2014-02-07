Snowboarder Suffers A Nasty Crash On The 'Sketchy' Slopestyle Course Shaun White Refused To Ride

Norwegian snowboarder Kjersti Buaas was the first rider to call victim to Sochi’s ultra-intense slopestyle course during competition.

The course was called “sketchy” and “dangerous” by riders earlier this week, and Shaun White pulled out of the competition with safety concerns.

On her first qualifying attempt of the day, Buaas lost her balance going off one of the kickers and slammed head-first into the hill (via r/olympics):

After the fall, she said on Instagram that she ruptured a muscle and had severe back pain.

“Oh snap…That was a real scare!!! Good news is that I only ruptured a muscle… I am so grateful it’s nothing worse, even though I have some severe pain in my stomach and back..”

