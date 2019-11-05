I visited New York City's colourful new slime museum, and it's an Instagram lover's dream

Samantha Grindell The Sloomoo Institute is dedicated to slime.

The Sloomoo Institute is an interactive pop-up museum dedicated to slime in New York City.

It’s filled with Instagram-worthy activities, including a waterfall that drenches visitors in slime, a DIY slime station, and a lake made of slime that you can actually walk on.

Sloomoo was made with kids and adults in mind. It features an ASMR tunnel, and the museum will be hosting 21-and-up nights periodically.

The Sloomoo Institute will be open for six months, and tickets cost $US38.

You can find out more about Sloomoo on its website.

The Sloomoo Institute is a new pop-up museum in New York City dedicated to all things slime.

Sloomoo Institute The Sloomoo Institute is a new pop-up museum in New York City.

The company’s website describes Sloomoo as “a sensory playground centered around slime.”

It’s full of colourful slime and interactive activities that provide the kind of fun influencers love. Drew Barrymore even visited Sloomoo with her kids during its opening weekend.

I took a trip to the Sloomoo Institute during its opening week to see what all the hype was about.

Samantha Grindell/Insider I visited Sloomoo during its opening week.

I didn’t have Drew Barrymore or her kids with me, but I was still excited to have some fun with slime.

The first thing I saw when I entered Sloomoo was this colourful hallway, which details the history of slime.

Sloomoo Institute The museum features a history of slime hallway.

The hallway provides a rundown of the history of polymer science, which is the formal way to refer to slime.

Slime dates all the way back to the 1830s when polymer science was first discovered.

Samantha Grindell/Insider Slime dates back to the 1800s.

In 2016, the goopy material suddenly began to grow in popularity, according to NPR. By 2017, slime had become a social-media sensation, and craft stores were struggling to keep bottles of glue on the shelves.

The DIY toy found a home in the influencer community, with YouTube stars like Izabella Stress and Karina Garcia gaining millions of subscribers for their slime content.

After learning about the history of the material, I finally got my first glimpse of all the slime the Institute had to offer.

Samantha Grindell/Insider All of the slimes have a unique scent.

I discovered that all of the Sloomoo slimes have a different texture and a unique smell. This slime had a sandy feel, and it smelled of cake batter.

Demeter Fragrance Library provides the scents for the slimes.

After a few moments, I was greeted by one of the Sloomoo Institute’s employees. All of the staff members wear colourful jumpsuits that highlight the museum’s partners, like Elmer’s Glue.

Samantha Grindell/Insider Staff members wear colourful jumpsuits.

The patches on the jumpsuits, which are made by DSTLD, can actually be purchased at the Institute, so you can bring one home with you.

The staff member showed me the “Slime and Repeat” wall, which attendees get to add to when they visit.

Sloomoo Institute The ‘Slime & Repeat’ wall looks like art.

Every guest can add a piece of slime to the wall, making art out of the sticky material.

I used this teal slime to add to the wall, which had the goopy texture I expected.

Samantha Grindell/Insider I got to add slime to the wall.

People who played with Silly Putty back in the day would think this slime felt familiar.

It was easy to pull apart in order to add to the wall.

I felt like I was becoming a part of the Institute as I added my chosen slime to the display.

Samantha Grindell/Insider The ‘Slime & Repeat’ wall had already been transformed when I got to it.

The Institute had been open for less than a week when I visited, but you could already tell a lot of people had passed through based on the myriad of colours on the wall.

The staff showed me how to make the most out of slime.

Samantha Grindell/Insider This staff member showed me how far slime could stretch.

This slime was stickier, and it ended up sticking to my hands a bit. But the Institute has wipes on hand to help keep you clean.

I was surprised by how far this slime could stretch.

Next, I got a slime tutorial from Sloomoo cofounders Karen Robinovitz and Sara Schiller.

Samantha Grindell/Insider I got to learn how to play with slime from Sloomoo’s founders.

The two founded Sloomoo after Robinovitz discovered that playing with the toy was a helpful coping mechanism during a time of grief.

“I was in a severe state of grief and mourning that went on for well over a year,” Robinovitz told Insider. “I didn’t think I would ever get through it.”

Samantha Grindell/Insider Slime helped Karen get through a difficult time.

But things changed when a friend’s daughter introduced her to slime.

“I realised that I had my first smile and feelings of joy again,” she said. “I started buying epic amounts of slime, and the more I played with it, the more I was able to stay present and not wallow in the pain I had been in.”

“I became inspired again and wanted to bring what I was feeling to the world,” Robinovitz added.

And from there, Sloomoo was born.

“Each area has been thoughtfully curated to activate a different way to play with and experience slime: ASMR, creativity, art, and experimentation,” Robinovitz told Insider of Sloomoo.

Samantha Grindell/Insider Each area of the museum was designed thoughtfully.

For instance, The Lab offers a way for groups to play with slime together.

It sits next to a slingshot apparatus where visitors can take slow-motion videos of slime coming at them.

The cofounders showed me more of the scented slimes. This one smelled like banana-flavored candy.

Samantha Grindell/Insider This slime had a banana scent.

I felt like I had been transported to a Laffy Taffy factory as I inhaled it.

They also introduced me to the “Cloud” slime, which had the texture of cotton.

Samantha Grindell/Insider The ‘Cloud’ slime was my favourite of the day.

The “Cloud” slime was extra soft. It reminded me of kinetic sand but was more flexible.

Robinovitz and Schiller were pros at manipulating the material, demonstrating how you could play catch with slime.

Samantha Grindell/Insider Karen and Sara played catch with slime.

The duo has clearly spent a lot of time with their product.

They could also expand it to the size of a bedsheet. The cotton appearance became more visible as they spread it out.

Samantha Grindell/Insider Sara and Karen could stretch slime farther than I thought possible.

It looked a bit like cotton candy.

The showstopper of the museum is Sloomoo Falls, where guests can volunteer to be covered in slime.

Samantha Grindell/Insider The slime wall is part of the Enhanced Experience.

The slime waterfall is part of the museum’s Enhanced Experience so it costs extra, according to the Sloomoo website.

Tickets to get into the Institute cost $US38, and the Enhanced Experience is an additional $US30.

The museum website recommends buying tickets in advance to ensure you can get in.

Sloomoo provides ponchos and goggles so guests can protect their clothes if they choose to go through the waterfall.

Samantha Grindell/Insider Ponchos are provided on-site.

Sloomoo recommends not wearing an outfit you really love when you visit, but the website notes that slime can be removed from clothing with vinegar and water.

I witnessed two brave volunteers get drenched in slime.

Samantha Grindell/Insider I witnessed two visitors get slimed.

They put on their ponchos and goggles and were ready to go.

The goopy material falls down from the ceiling while a noise similar to the one slime makes when you squish it plays in the background.

Samantha Grindell/Insider The slime matched the paint on the wall.

The slime didn’t fall until the two had been standing there for some time, so the anticipation made it even more fun.

As the duo got slimed, I felt like I was watching an episode of Nickelodeon’s “Double Dare.”

Samantha Grindell/Insider The museum reminded me of slime from my childhood.

On the game show “Double Dare,” teen stars were always being covered in green gunk.

The waterfall at Sloomoo offered nostalgic fun for participants, as well as an experience everyone visiting the Institute could enjoy.

After the waterfall show, I went into a glow-in-the-dark room called the Cove.

Sloomoo Institute The museum features a glow-in-the-dark room.

The room was designed by Brooklyn-based artists Jen Catron and Paul Outlaw. You can see more of their work on their website.

The space felt like a mix between “Alice in Wonderland” and a rave.

Sloomoo Institute Everything in the room glowed.

The detail in the room was incredible. There was something new to look at in every direction I turned.

And the immersive room featured glow-in-the-dark slime, which was as cool as you would expect.

Samantha Grindell/Insider The Cove features glow-in-the-dark slime.

It also left sparkles on my palms after I put it back.

After I checked out the Cove, I headed to the DIY Bar, which is where visitors get to make their own slime.

Sloomoo Institute Visitors can make their own slime at the DIY bar.

Making your own slime is a big part of the Sloomoo Institute experience. Every visitor gets to create their own special mix with the help of a staff member.

You start by picking your slime base. I went with “Cloud,” the cotton-like material Karen and Sara showed off earlier in the experience.

Samantha Grindell/Insider I chose the ‘Cloud’ slime as my base.

Out of all the materials I encountered throughout the Institute, I enjoyed playing with the “Cloud” slime the most, so I decided to bring some home with me.

However, Sloomoo offers a number of bases, which range from sticky to soft.

Next, you pick a scent. I went with “Oreo Cookie.”

Samantha Grindell/Insider I picked ‘Oreo Cookie’ for my slime scent.

The scents sit in scientific beakers and are injected into the mix with a syringe.

The scents are strong, so my hands smelled like cookies for the rest of the day.

Samantha Grindell/Insider The scents are strong.

The scent was fairly pleasant, but I did get a bit of a headache after smelling something so sweet for several hours.

Next, you get to pick a colour from 29 options. I chose “Lilac Purple.”

Samantha Grindell/Insider There are 29 colour options for the slime.

One set of colours is for white bases, and the other is for clear bases. There are slightly fewer colour options if you’re looking to choose a clear base.

A Sloomoo employee will mix the coloured powder and slime base together for you.

Samantha Grindell/Insider Coloured powder is used to add pigment to the slime.

The Institute wasn’t crowded when I went, but I could imagine that waiting in line for the powder might take a while if it were busy.

The final step is to pick three toppings, which add texture to the slime.

Samantha Grindell/Insider You can also add toppings to your slime.

There were hundreds of topping options, and it seemed like you could find something you’d love no matter what you’re interested in.

For my toppings, I chose hearts, stars, and butterflies that complimented the colour of my slime.

Samantha Grindell/Insider My toppings sparkled.

All of my toppings had a sparkly sheen.

After choosing my base, scent, colour, and toppings, I was finally ready to put my slime together.

The area where you put the slime together is equipped with “Slootoob,” or built-in video cameras that link to your ticket.

Samantha Grindell/Insider The museum keeps social media lovers in mind.

The whole museum is designed with social media lovers in mind. Guests can scan a barcode on their ticket to receive a video of their custom slime via email.

I used my phone to record a video of my slime assembly, but Slootoob is a nice bonus.

Samantha Grindell/Insider I recorded my slime assembly on my phone.

Slootoob isn’t necessary if you have your phone, but it is a fun bonus.

I had a blast assembling my slime. You can watch a time-lapse video of the process here. Keep in mind that it’s a messy process before you start.

I was really happy with how my slime turned out.

Samantha Grindell/Insider The final colour of my slime was a light purple.

I loved the purple colour I chose, and the toppings added more to the sensory experience.

The only drawback was how strongly my hands smelled of cookies after I made it, but it was worth it.

Samantha Grindell/Insider My slime in action.

The slime also stained my hands purple as you can see here, but the colour went away with soap and water.

Once I finished making my own, I went to see what other slimes were waiting for me in the museum.

Samantha Grindell/Insider Sloomoo tries to be conscious of waste.

This metallic slime was especially eye-catching. Karen told Insider that Sloomoo is “steering away from traditional glitter” as they aim to be environmentally conscious.

“Most people don’t realise that Elmer’s glue is biodegradable, as are a lot of the ingredients we use,” she said.

I also saw the Institute’s ASMR therapy stations. Both Sara and Karen wanted to address mental health in the Institute.

Samantha Grindell/Insider A percentage of all of the museum’s tickets go to three mental health charities.

“We donate a percentage of ticket sales to three mental health charities, an important cause for us,” Karen told Insider.

From every Sloomoo ticket purchased, $US1.50 goes to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), Sad Girls Club, and Love is Louder, according to the Institute’s website.

One of the ASMR stations features noise therapy from individual headphones.

Samantha Grindell/Insider The headphone stands look like hands with painted nails.

The headphones sit on hand busts, which have their nails painted as an added touch.

ASMR isn’t the only adult-friendly aspect of the museum. The Institute will feature “Sip x Slime” nights with cocktails and “CBD x Slime” nights for even more relaxation.

You can reserve tickets for the adult-only events on Sloomoo.

The Institute also features a CGI “ASMR tunnel” created by artistic firms. The room features a series of calming visuals and sounds.

Samantha Grindell/Insider The ASMR tunnel provides calming visuals and sounds.

Karen calls the tunnel “a dreamy moment.”

The Mill provided the visuals, while Ant Food provided the sound.

After I experienced the benefits of ASMR, I checked out some more slime.

Samantha Grindell/Insider You could write on this slime.

You could leave your mark on this slime using a special light-filled pen.

An Institute staff member demonstrated how to play with “Snowfizz” slime.

Samantha Grindell/Insider ‘Snowfizz’ slime was soft and crumbly.

“Snowfizz” was even softer than the “Cloud” slime, crumbling in your hands.

I’d go with something sturdier if you’re a fan of slime you can build with, but it’s great for relaxation.

The Institute finishes with Lake Sloomoo, where you can walk through slime.

Sloomoo Institute The Institute features a lake of slime.

You have to remove your shoes to enter the lake.

I didn’t actually step on the lake but based on how it felt on my hands, I can imagine it’s a fun experience.

Samantha Grindell/Insider The lake had a tie-dye hue.

Based on the number of footprints, it was clear that plenty of other people had taken advantage of the lake.

The end of the Institute also features a fountain made of slime, which was created by artist Jillian Mayer.

Sloomoo Institute The fountain is made of slime.

The artist used a hard slime to form this fountain. You can check out more of Jillian’s art on her website.

I found myself feeling calmer as I walked through the museum.

Samantha Grindell/Insider The immersive experience worked for me.

The experience engaged all of your senses, and the bright colours of all of the products made everything feel fun from the get-go.

The sensory experience of touching the slime itself was relaxing, and the whole environment made me feel like a kid again.

Samantha Grindell/Insider I felt like a kid when I visited Sloomoo.

“Slime is a fun distraction, and while you’re triggering four of your five senses – touch, scent, sound, sight – it becomes really difficult to focus on life’s stressors,” Karen said of the Institute’s design.

“It brings out your inner child at the same time,” she added.

The Institute will be open in New York for six months before moving to another location, but the creators are thinking of making it a permanent experience in some places.

Samantha Grindell/Insider Sloomoo will be open for six months.

“We’re thinking LA, and we’re also thinking of making this permanent in multiple locations down the road,” Karen said of the next steps for the museum.

You can get tickets to Sloomoo on its website.

