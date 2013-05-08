Sloane Stephens Tweets That She And Serena Williams Have Cleared The Air

It seems the drama in the women’s tennis world has come to an end today after Sloane Stephens tweeted the following:



Guilty of being naive. Much respect 4 @serenawilliams , a champ & the GOAT. We spoke, we’re good. ONWARD! #lifelessons — Sloane Stephens (@sloanetweets) May 7, 2013

Yesterday a story came out in ESPN The Magazine in which Stephens ripped Williams. Stephens said Williams hadn’t spoken to her since the young tennis star defeated Williams at the Aussie Open.

Today, Williams told reporters that she’s a Stephens fan and has nothing against her.

It looks like the two have cleared the air but we’re still excited for the next time they play each other.

