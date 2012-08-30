The 19-Year-Old Heir Apparent To Serena Williams Is Going To Be Your New favourite Tennis Player

We didn’t know much about 19-year-old American tennis player Sloane Stephens at this time yesterday.



But last night we saw an interview with her on ESPN2 during the Novak Djokovic match, and holy smokes is she entertaining.

Stephens upset 22nd-seeded Francesca Schiavone at the US Open yesterday. She been hailed by John McEnroe as the next great female tennis star. And Serena Williams has also taken her under her wing. So she’s got game.

And in the interview below, you can see that she has an energy and goofiness that will make her a surefire star if she’s able to put it together on the court.

