DORK-A-PALOOZA: Two Days At The MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference

Last weekend, we attended our first Sports Analytics Conference, hosted by MIT's Sloan School of Management.



Now in its fifth year, the conference — dubbed “Dork-A-Palooza” by supporter and frequent guest Bill Simmons —is the go-to event for anyone interested in measuring, analysing, and predicting the future of sports.

In other words, anyone who calls themselves a fan.

Since it’s held in an intimate and relaxed forum, it’s also a great opportunity to rub elbows with sports media figures, team employees, coaches, entrepreneurs, the occasional athlete, and other nerds who love to argue and debate about the numbers behind the games.

We’ll have more coverage over the next couple of days, including interviews with some of the participants, but for now check our photo tour of two days spent knee deep in geeks in Boston.

