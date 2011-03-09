DORK-A-PALOOZA: Two Days At The MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference

Photo: Dashiell Bennett/Business Insider
Last weekend, we attended our first Sports Analytics Conference, hosted by MIT’s Sloan School of Management.Click here to see photos from the event >
Now in its fifth year, the conference — dubbed “Dork-A-Palooza” by supporter and frequent guest Bill Simmons —is the go-to event for anyone interested in measuring, analysing, and predicting the future of sports.
In other words, anyone who calls themselves a fan.
Since it’s held in an intimate and relaxed forum, it’s also a great opportunity to rub elbows with sports media figures, team employees, coaches, entrepreneurs, the occasional athlete, and other nerds who love to argue and debate about the numbers behind the games.
We’ll have more coverage over the next couple of days, including interviews with some of the participants, but for now check our photo tour of two days spent knee deep in geeks in Boston.
The schedule for one of the conference rooms. Even though the whole event took place along one long hallway, everything was well labelled and well organised.
EVERYONE was on Twitter throughout the conference. The event hashtag was trending worldwide by Friday afternoon. Recent tweets about the event (including this rather witty remark) were displayed on video screens in the rooms between sessions.
New York Giant lineman Justin Tuck discussed the players he thinks could use some more practice time. He also agreed with the claim that defensive players are smarter than offensive players.
Morey and Van Gundy both named Tracy McGrady as a player who was so talented, he got away without practicing as much as he should have.
Here's where the real nerdiness takes place. A poster room highlighted some of the student papers being presented during the conference.
Mark Verstegen is the CEO and founder of Athletes' Performance, which provides state-of-the-art training for top athletes.
Verstegen was also on the panel about athlete injuries with (l-r) ESPN's Peter Keating and John Brenkus, Sports Illustrated's Will Carroll, and Chris Nowinski, who is co-director of Boston University's centre for the Study of Traumatic Encephalopathy.
Carroll reports on health and injuries of football and baseball players. Nowinski's lab has studied the brains of deceased NFL players to look for the effects of football concussions on long-term health.
LUNCH TIME! Participants and panelists mingle in the main hall. That's SB Nation's Rob Neyer on the far left.
Chad Millman of ESPN (left) moderated a panel on Sports Gambling with New York Knicks executive Mark Warkentien.
Warkentien and Ma were joined by author Michael Konik (left) and Cantor Gaming director Andrew Garrood.
Former Texas Tech coach Mike Leach strolls the halls. (That's Quickish founder Dan Shanoff on the phone.)
Numerous students papers were presented at the conference. This one looked at the effect of foreign players on the MLB Draft.
MLB.com's Bob Bowman (far left) speaks on a panel about the future of the broadcast experience. He was joined by Sportsvision CEO Hank Adams, ESPN producer Erik Rydholm, NFL Network's Kim Williams, and Boston Globe reporter Shira Springer.
The running joke about rooms full of boys who can't talk to girls was sad, but sorta true. Williams was one of very few women to be featured on a panel. She's the COO of the NFL Network.
ESPN's Bill Simmons recreates David Tyree's famous helmet catch for Carey, who was the referee on the field during that famous Super Bowl play.
Simmons with SABR (Society for American Baseball Research) researcher Phil Birnbaum, who disputed Wertheim's theory that home field advantage is mostly the result of favourable referee/umpire calls.
Golden State owner (and Kleiner-Perkins partner) Joe Lacob chats with Bill Simmons before their Day 2 panel.
Joining them on the New Owners panel: Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brian Burke, New England Patriots VP Jessica Gelman, and San Diego Padres owner Jeff Moorad.
Burke and Grousbeck discuss whether the GM or owner should really be in charge. (Guess which side Burke was on?)
Judges listen to the presentations. The case was based on a real world scenario for a company planning the 2016 Olympic Games.
PLAYING THROUGH INJURY! Microsoft's Bruno Aziza delivered his presentation despite having the walking boot on his left leg.
