Take A Tour Of Slixa, The Website That's Like Facebook For Escorts

If you’re seeking discreet paid-for companionship, you need to know about Slixa.
The site offers you an incredibly easy way to hire local escorts over the Internet.
If you want to learn more, we have all the details for you here. If you’d rather take a work-safe tour of the site …
Each escort has her own profile page where you can learn more about her and get a sense of her personality.
Since an escort is ultimately a businessperson, this part of the site offers a bunch of tips on how to run a better business and provide better utility.
You don't need an account to use the site, but if you create one, you can follow your favourite escorts in this Twitter-style newsfeed.
