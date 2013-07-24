Take A Tour Of Slixa, The Website That's Like Facebook For Escorts

Dylan Love
slixa

If you’re seeking discreet paid-for companionship, you need to know about Slixa.

The site offers you an incredibly easy way to hire local escorts over the Internet.

If you want to learn more, we have all the details for you here. If you’d rather take a work-safe tour of the site …

Featured escorts are highlighted at the top...

...and as we scroll down we can see pictures of plenty more.

Each escort has her own profile page where you can learn more about her and get a sense of her personality.

They'll talk a little about themselves...

...and get into rates and what they offer.

And you'd only expect a place for entertainers to post pictures of themselves.

You can find out her interests.

Continued logistics. The best buyer is an informed buyer, no?

If offers a bunch of posts on a berth of topics that users would likely share interest in.

Since an escort is ultimately a businessperson, this part of the site offers a bunch of tips on how to run a better business and provide better utility.

And they have no problem going into serious detail on how to do so.

You don't need an account to use the site, but if you create one, you can follow your favourite escorts in this Twitter-style newsfeed.

Having an account also enables you to maintain a favourites list.

After you've decided on who you'd like to book, we suppose the next step is to get in touch.

Now for some interesting tech...

