'Slippergate' Sexual Harassment Case Will Go To Court After Complainant James Ashby Wins Appeal Against Former Speaker

Former federal Parliamentary speaker Peter Slipper will now face trial over sexual harassment claims by a former staffer. File

Sexual harassment claims made by James Ashby a one-time staff member of Liberal defector and former federal Parliamentary speaker Peter Slipper will go to trial after the Federal Court today upheld an appeal against an earlier decision to throw out the case.

The Full Bench decision in Sydney overturns the December 2012 decision by Federal Court judge Justice Steven Rares to dismiss the case an abuse of process.

Mr Ashby was awarded costs.

