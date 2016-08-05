Blake Krikorian, the founder of Slingbox, has reportedly died

Blake Krikorian, the founder of home video streaming service Slingbox, died on Tuesday from a heart attack while surfing, according to a report in Recode.

Krikorian, who was 48, was a well-known figure in the tech industry. A one-time Microsoft executive and director at Amazon, Krikorian founded Slingbox in 2004. The product, which allowed consumers to stream online video from their PCs to their television sets, was acquired by EchoStar.

