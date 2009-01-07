Sling Puts Live TV On The iPhone (SATS)

Sling Media (SATS) will today at Macworld demonstrate an application called SlingPlayer Mobile that lets users to watch whatever is on their home TV from their Apple (AAPL) iPhones.



The company plans to make the iPhone app available in Q1, but hasn’t decided on a price for the app yet.

Probably it’ll be free — with the purchase of a Slingbox to hook to your cable inputs and Internet at home. Slingboxes cost $180 to $300.

How well will it do? Obviously people like to watch Web video, but even a $180 is a lot to pay when there’s a TV already in your living room and in every hotel room across the world.

We’re attracted to the device because for the price of a one year subscription to a satellite TV package, it’ll let us watch our home town NFL teams in the comfort of our own homes, rather than at a sports bar.

Also: Live and digitally recorded TV available at your fingertips during any boring PowerPoint preso ever? Awesome.

But then, we’re also the rare weirdos who got rid of our cable boxes to watch “Mad Men” downloaded from iTunes and “30 Rock” on Hulu.com.

