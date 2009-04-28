Sling, MTV Veteran Hirschhorn Joins MySpace, Too

MySpace’s newest hire is a surprise: Former Sling Media and MTV Networks executive Jason Hirschhorn (SA 100 #90) is moving to LA to join MySpace as Chief Product Officer. News Corp. (NWS) also announced today that it’s hired former AOLer Michael Jones as MySpace’s chief operating officer, working for new MySpace CEO Owen Van Natta.

Hirschhorn is about as well-connected as you can get in the media business. But his most recent experience — running Sling Media’s entertainment group, where he led the development of Sling.com, the company’s Web video portal — could be especially helpful.

Fox Interactive Media — MySpace and a few other sites — is the no. 2 video property on the Web, reaching 99 million unique viewers in February, according to comScore. And just as YouTube has recently looked at professional video content and full TV episodes as a way to sell more expensive video ads, MySpace could also move in that direction. (We’re not sure how MySpace fits into the exclusive deal Fox has with Hulu, which it co-owns with NBC.)

Hirschhorn has been “between jobs” since January, when he quit Sling along with founders Blake and Jason Krikorian. Before Sling, he was chief digital officer at MTV Networks.

