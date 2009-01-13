Sling Media Founders, Execs Bail (SATS)

Big shakeup at Slingbox maker Sling Media, now a division of EchoStar (SATS): Founders Blake and Jason Krikorian are leaving the company, as are entertainment execs Jason Hirschhorn and Ben White, and sales exec Greg Wilkes, PaidContent’s Staci Kramer reports.



EchoStar bought Sling in September, 2007 for $380 million in cash. The senior execs had agreed to stay in place for at least a year after the deal, Kramer says.

Hirschhorn recently led Sling Media’s newest launch, the Sling.com video portal.

The Krikorians are serial entrepreneurs — we expect to hear from them again sooner than later. But their next move, according to Kramer: Taking some time off.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.