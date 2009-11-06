Sling Founder Blake Krikorian Investing In Web Video Guide 'Clicker'

Sling Media founder Blake Krikorian is investing in Clicker, a neat Web video guide started by former Ask.com CEO Jim Lanzone. Krikorian will also join the company’s board.

Clicker hopes to be the 21st Century equivalent of TV Guide — the essential guide to Web video. It’s currently in private beta after launching at TechCrunch 50 earlier this year — one of our favourite startups to launch at the event.

