Hulu Clone Sling.com Opens

Sling Media’s Hulu clone Sling.com is finally open to the public. It’s loaded with content from the networks, studios Warner, Sony, and MGM, as well as original content from sites such as College humour. Unlike Hulu, it will not provide you your daily dose of Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert from Comedy Central, however. Also unlike Hulu, you can get CBS there, though.



Sling.com also allows Sling Box owners to stream live TV through the site. But since only about a dozen people (a rough estimate — Sling says “hundreds of thousands”) own one of those, Sling.com is for most people the same thing as Hulu. It even syndicates much of its content from the NBC and News Corp joint venture.

This makes sense: Hulu’s built a model that works for consumers and we expect more clones going forward. We do still wonder, however, how sustainable such sites will be in the long run, given that on top of expensive hosting bills, they have to return so much of their revenues to the original content creators.

