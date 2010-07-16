Slim, Sober, Hideously-Dressed John Daly Stuns British Open With Opening Round 66

It’s in the hole!

Photo: AP

Here’s the only news that matters so far from today’s British Open, courtesy of Lynn Zinser at the New York Times:…[I]t was Daly who would provide the stunner of the morning. His blast-from-the-past round was made more eye-popping by his current role as a walking fashion catastrophe.



Daly hit the course looking like a technicolor experiment gone frightfully bad: lavender paisley pants, a peach shirt, a blue sweater, often accessorized by a cigarette hanging from his lips. The get-up has been Daly’s thing for the past year or so and he said he built this particular mash-up on his “good luck start pants.”

This might have been the modern version of Daly, but his game took on tones of 1995, when he won the Open at St. Andrews in one of the many resurrections of his troubled career. His 66 matched his best round at any British Open, and the last time he managed it was 1993.

In other news, near-teen phenom Rory McIlroy shot a spectacular 63 (tied course record) and leads in the clubhouse. And Tiger Woods shot a pretty darn good 67. Too bad nobody likes him anymore.

