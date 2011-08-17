Nintendo Is Releasing A Slimmer And Cheaper Wii Console In Time For The Holidays

Nintendo will release a new model of the Wii that is slimmer and cheaper than the current model in time for the Holiday season.



(At least in Europe.)

According to this press release dug up by This Is My Next, there’s a new Wii on the way. The press release says the device is a “streamlined Wii console with a slightly altered configuration.”

The press release also notes that the new Wii model will not be able to play GameCube games or use GameCube accessories.

This Is My Next reports that the new Wii will be designed to sit horizontally instead of vertically. No word on how much the price cut will be or what exactly the system will look like.

We’re reaching out to Nintendo now to see what they have to say.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.