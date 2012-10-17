Slim Jim And Conan O'Brien Present World's Shortest Free Fall — Today's Ad Brief

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

While the world was obsessing over Felix Baumgartner’s record-breaking free fall from outer space, Slim Jim was calculating a similarly impressive stunt. The brand teamed with Conan O’Brien to stage the world’s shortest free fall. Watch the clip above.

Bill Cimino is the new CCO at Y&R Chicago.

M3 Creative hired reality TV exec Arielle Worona to expand its new reality division as a director of development.

There’s a lot of news for Pereira & O’Dell. The shop recently won Fiat’s social media business, strengthened its shop in Brazil, and hired Michael Lent as managing director.

Rocket Fuel is expanding to Japan after aligning with one of the country’s biggest marketing companies, Inc.

Razorfish is opening a 750-square-foot lab in Atlanta. Similar spaces will soon emerge in New York and San Francisco.

Deutsch LA has introduced “Inventioni.st” to the ad world. Apparently it is a product that gives marketers digital strategy “ideas 5-day sprints, prototypes in 45 days, full products in six months.” All for only $10,000.

