Meet Slikstr: The Next Web 2.0 Goldmine

This was inevitable: a fake company that gets real job applicants (the top two), serious blog coverage, and even VC queries but is, in fact, a parody of a company, a serialized Web version of “Office Space.”



Meet Slikstr, the world’s first “user-controlled company!” Marvel at their funding announcement, read the corporate blog, check out their totally Web 2.0 business plan, watch Rob’s first day, or a message from COO Michael Golan (below).

Slikster is really the work of Matt Feldman a NYC video producer and founding member of Web production house Neovids.tv.

But here’s a question: why go to the trouble to create a bs Web company when there are so many real companies with harebrained business plans actually getting funding



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.