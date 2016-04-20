Designers created a sliding glass door that can turn around corners

The Vitrocsa Turnable Corner Window System is a design for a sliding glass door that can turn around corners. It runs on a rolling system that eliminates the need for bulky rails, and the panels can slide into walls and leave the entire space open.

