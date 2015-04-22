Inside the office of London design company MOO, which prints some of the coolest business cards around

London-based company MOO lets customers design business cards and other products online. MOO might not necessarily sound like a tech company, but it’s using the digital space to enhance the business of reputation management.
In 2012, for example, MOO acquired online profile site Flavours.me. The company has also launched a range of Near Field Communication business cards, which are embedded with a microchip. When the cards are touched to a smartphone, it can download contact information and other details.
Here are some photos from inside MOO’s Old Street offices in London, as well as its printing warehouse in Stratford.
Moo holds summer parties every year in its office courtyard. This one featured coloured umbrellas and a bouncy castle.
