Inside the office of London design company MOO, which prints some of the coolest business cards around

MOO The MOO office is very colourful.

London-based company MOO lets customers design business cards and other products online. MOO might not necessarily sound like a tech company, but it’s using the digital space to enhance the business of reputation management.

In 2012, for example, MOO acquired online profile site Flavours.me. The company has also launched a range of Near Field Communication business cards, which are embedded with a microchip. When the cards are touched to a smartphone, it can download contact information and other details.

Here are some photos from inside MOO’s Old Street offices in London, as well as its printing warehouse in Stratford.

