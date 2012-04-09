Slideshow: Imagine Your Life… In Seconds.

Seconds is the simple way to pay with your mobile device.



As I have stated before, virtual transactions – payments made without having to swipe, show or display anything – will transform the payments landscape like no one has ever seen before. Since people carry their mobile devices with them everywhere, it makes the most sense to streamline transactions through the computer in their hands. With cloud computing and off site secure services holding payment credentials for every consumer, people now have an ability to make simple, quick and easy mobile payments ANYWHERE.

I have also said this before but it bears repeating: what if SMS messaging was not only for communications? What if, as a very efficient information transport mechanism organically built into billions of mobile devices around the world, it was used for payments and transactions? Seconds drives secure payments through text messages, allowing someone to quickly make a instant and automatic transaction by simply texting a keyword to a merchant. Conversely, a merchant can ping your mobile phone with a message to complete the transaction by simply responding with a specific prompt.

Below is a brief slideshow to imagine your life… in Seconds.



