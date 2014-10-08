This Is What It's Like Behind The Scenes When The World's Leaders Meet At The UN

Last week, the United Nations wrapped up its annual General Assembly, a meeting where the world’s leaders head to Manhattan to discuss key global issues.
Business Insider was there and, along with the speeches, we documented what happens behind the scenes at the GA including hidden art exhibits, odd souvenirs, and the surprisingly bad food offered to some of the world’s most powerful people.
The UN has a college-style cafeteria for staff and delegates. Each week, there is a 'featured cuisine.' During the first week of the GA, it was 'Flavours of Italia.'
The cafeteria also serves wine for the very reasonable price of $US3.38 a glass. We asked the cashier if many delegates partake of the vino. 'Oh yeah,' she said. 'All the time.'
The printed schedule for the GA wasn't entirely useful. Throughout the booklet, readers are encouraged to 'click here' for important information.
These earpieces let audience members listen to live translations of the speeches. They cup over your ears.
The chairs have small hangers for the earpieces and a channel changer to switch between languages. English is channel one.
Delegates sit at these tables with an earpiece and a microphone so they can speak to the whole room.
The press is allowed to stand in a pen at the foot of this escalator where reporters can ask the heads of state questions as they walk by.
The leaders and their entourages walk past the press through these turnstiles. They don't seem to pass through metal detectors. This is Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
President Obama's entourage includes a medic, doctor, and an aide who carries the 'nuclear football' in a large leather bag.
There are art exhibits all over the UN. This display contains an escopeterra, a guitar made from a gun. It was designed as a peace symbol by Colombian activist César López.
This exhibit is a replica of a security checkpoint like the ones UN troops set up in conflict zones.
Outside the GA, there is a designated protest area outside the GA. The different protest groups are kept in individual pens. This group was protesting the leaders of Egypt, Iran, and Syria.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.