This Is What It's Like Behind The Scenes When The World's Leaders Meet At The UN

Last week, the United Nations wrapped up its annual General Assembly, a meeting where the world’s leaders head to Manhattan to discuss key global issues.

Business Insider was there and, along with the speeches, we documented what happens behind the scenes at the GA including hidden art exhibits, odd souvenirs, and the surprisingly bad food offered to some of the world’s most powerful people.

The UN has a college-style cafeteria for staff and delegates. Each week, there is a 'featured cuisine.' During the first week of the GA, it was 'Flavours of Italia.' This is what 'Flavours of Italia' looks like in the UN cafeteria. Even though it was Italian week, the UN cafeteria was stocked with pre-made sushi. The cafeteria also serves wine for the very reasonable price of $US3.38 a glass. We asked the cashier if many delegates partake of the vino. 'Oh yeah,' she said. 'All the time.' The printed schedule for the GA wasn't entirely useful. Throughout the booklet, readers are encouraged to 'click here' for important information. This is the General Assembly Hall where leaders make speeches in front of the press and delegates. These earpieces let audience members listen to live translations of the speeches. They cup over your ears. The chairs have small hangers for the earpieces and a channel changer to switch between languages. English is channel one. Delegates sit at these tables with an earpiece and a microphone so they can speak to the whole room. There is a UN post office that sells special stamps, but they cost just as much as normal US mail. The press is allowed to stand in a pen at the foot of this escalator where reporters can ask the heads of state questions as they walk by. The leaders and their entourages walk past the press through these turnstiles. They don't seem to pass through metal detectors. This is Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Here's President Obama on his way out. President Obama's entourage includes a medic, doctor, and an aide who carries the 'nuclear football' in a large leather bag. The hallways of the GA are something of a fashion show for elaborate foreign military uniforms. There is a small 'bookshop' where delegates and other GA attendees can buy UN souvenirs. You can buy Lego models of the UN building. There are also UN-branded ties. And our favourite item, a UN shotglass. There are art exhibits all over the UN. This display contains an escopeterra, a guitar made from a gun. It was designed as a peace symbol by Colombian activist César López. This exhibit is a replica of a security checkpoint like the ones UN troops set up in conflict zones. Outside the GA, there is a designated protest area outside the GA. The different protest groups are kept in individual pens. This group was protesting the leaders of Egypt, Iran, and Syria. This group was protesting in support of controversial Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe. These guys showed up to the protest against the governments of Egypt, Syria, and Iran,

