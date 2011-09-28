Slideshare Joins The "No Flash" Club

Photo: Lee J Haywood via Flickr

Slideshare, which lets users share slideshows and other presentations on the Web, has dumped Adobe’s Flash in favour of HTML5.CTO Jonathan Boutelle just took the stage at the GigaOM Mobilize conference to announce the company’s new mobile app. But he also used the opportunity to announce that Slideshare, which has more than 60 million unique users per month, is abandoning Flash.



Instead, all future products will be built on HTML5, a standards-based way of creating interactive apps.

He offered three reasons:

Unified output. With HTML5, you can write one app that works on any platform, which allows Sildeshare to consolidate their engineering efforts.

Faster. The HTML5 version of Slideshare loads 30% faster than Flash, said Boutelle.

Searchable. Google can easily index the words in HTML-based Slideshare presentations, which means they’re more likely to show up in search results.

In summary, Boutelle said that building once on HTML5 and having it work on every device is “superior to building for each platform” and having to go through different app stores.

Slideshare is in good company: earlier this month, Microsoft announced that the version of Internet Explorer in Windows 8 tablets would not support Flash, and Apple has never supported it on its mobile version of Safari, although Flash developers can convert their applications to versions that work on these platforms.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.